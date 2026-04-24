Emami Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Khaitan (India) Ltd, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd and Anlon Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 April 2026.

Khaitan (India) Ltd, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd and Anlon Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 April 2026.

Emami Realty Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 90.75 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3974 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan (India) Ltd surged 18.95% to Rs 143.87. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2702 shares in the past one month.

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd soared 15.59% to Rs 26.39. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd gained 14.57% to Rs 370. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8436 shares in the past one month.

Anlon Healthcare Ltd advanced 13.35% to Rs 16.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34860 shares in the past one month.