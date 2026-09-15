TCS to support Aareal Bank digital transformation programme

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a long-term strategic partnership with Aareal Bank, a leading international property specialist, to transform its technology landscape with an AI-powered, cloud-first operating model. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Bank's ongoing technological transformation programme, supporting its ambition to further modernise its IT landscape, strengthen resilience, and create a future-ready digital foundation.

As part of the partnership, TCS will become an integral part of the Bank's IT ecosystem, providing end-to-end support to its infrastructure landscape, including data centre operations, cloud platforms, workplace services, cybersecurity, and infrastructure management services. Leveraging its AI-led delivery model, intelligent automation capabilities, and deep financial services expertise, TCS will help simplify technology operations, improve service quality, enhance security, and create a more agile and scalable technology environment aligned with the bank's long-term strategic objectives.

The transformation will deliver a more resilient, secure, and scalable technology environment, enabling Aareal Bank to operate more efficiently, respond faster to changing business needs, and accelerate innovation. It will also strengthen the bank's ability to navigate evolving regulatory and technology demands, while supporting sustainable growth.