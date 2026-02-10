Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 233.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.70% to Rs 212.40 crore

Net Loss of Embassy Developments reported to Rs 233.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 34.70% to Rs 212.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 325.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.212.40325.29-71.7528.90-214.24-8.43-234.26-11.23-233.14-21.19

