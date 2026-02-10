Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 233.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 34.70% to Rs 212.40 croreNet Loss of Embassy Developments reported to Rs 233.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 34.70% to Rs 212.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 325.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales212.40325.29 -35 OPM %-71.7528.90 -PBDT-214.24-8.43 -2441 PBT-234.26-11.23 -1986 NP-233.14-21.19 -1000
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST