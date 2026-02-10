Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 247.68% in the December 2025 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 247.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 1738.56 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 247.68% to Rs 69.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 1738.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1495.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1738.561495.39 16 OPM %11.148.80 -PBDT194.75127.49 53 PBT166.9087.22 91 NP69.7820.07 248

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

