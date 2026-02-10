ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 247.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 1738.56 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 247.68% to Rs 69.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 1738.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1495.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1738.561495.3911.148.80194.75127.49166.9087.2269.7820.07

