The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 111.42% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 2105.68 croreNet profit of The Ramco Cements rose 111.42% to Rs 385.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 182.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 2105.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1983.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2105.681983.45 6 OPM %13.2914.07 -PBDT188.96177.36 7 PBT4.072.55 60 NP385.59182.38 111
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST