The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 111.42% in the December 2025 quarter

The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 111.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 2105.68 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements rose 111.42% to Rs 385.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 182.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 2105.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1983.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2105.681983.45 6 OPM %13.2914.07 -PBDT188.96177.36 7 PBT4.072.55 60 NP385.59182.38 111

Linde India consolidated net profit rises 66.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 14.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Cemantic Infra-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 79.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 228.95% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

