The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 111.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 2105.68 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements rose 111.42% to Rs 385.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 182.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 2105.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1983.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2105.681983.4513.2914.07188.96177.364.072.55385.59182.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News