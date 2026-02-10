Linde India consolidated net profit rises 66.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 701.03 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 66.21% to Rs 193.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 116.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 701.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 605.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.701.03605.8636.6431.72306.52212.19244.84156.99193.33116.32

