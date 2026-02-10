Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 14.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.79% to Rs 115.20 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 14.11% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 115.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.115.20117.303.853.833.823.373.783.322.832.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News