Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 14.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 14.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 1.79% to Rs 115.20 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 14.11% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 115.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales115.20117.30 -2 OPM %3.853.83 -PBDT3.823.37 13 PBT3.783.32 14 NP2.832.48 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cemantic Infra-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cemantic Infra-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 79.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 79.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 228.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 228.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the December 2025 quarter

SC Agrotech standalone net profit rises 189.36% in the December 2025 quarter

SC Agrotech standalone net profit rises 189.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealStocks to Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekIMD Weather Update TodayPrince Andrew Epstein Links Police ProbeRussia :Labour GapGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today