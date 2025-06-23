Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Embassy Developments signs joint development agreement for residential project in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Embassy Developments signs joint development agreement for residential project in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Embassy Developments has signed a joint development agreement for 17.9 acres land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The planned development will comprise a premium residential community with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,600 crore.

Nestled off Whitefield Main Road, the project will enjoy access to Whitefield's robust social and physical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, banks, tech parks, and malls. Connectivity is set to improve further with the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), and the recently launched Metro Purple Line.

The development will span ~1.6 msf of saleable area and feature ~1,000 thoughtfully designed apartments for young professionals, including 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK configurations. Launch is targeted for FY2027, aimed at catering to strong demand from IT and ITeS professionals in the region.

 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

