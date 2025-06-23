Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suven Life Sciences Ltd Slides 3.06%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.34%

Suven Life Sciences Ltd Slides 3.06%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.34%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Suven Life Sciences Ltd has added 6% over last one month compared to 0.02% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX

Suven Life Sciences Ltd fell 3.06% today to trade at Rs 220. The BSE Healthcare index is down 1.34% to quote at 42505.21. The index is down 0.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd decreased 2.97% and Concord Biotech Ltd lost 2.72% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 15.59 % over last one year compared to the 5.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd has added 6% over last one month compared to 0.02% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 155 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 272 on 12 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 97.03 on 20 Jun 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure bags redevelopment project in Dadar, Mumbai

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure bags redevelopment project in Dadar, Mumbai

Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 2,000 cr in phase 1 of Barca@Godrej MSR project

Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 2,000 cr in phase 1 of Barca@Godrej MSR project

Stock Alert: Lloyd Metals, CEAT, Waaree Renewable Tech, EMS, Interarch Building

Stock Alert: Lloyd Metals, CEAT, Waaree Renewable Tech, EMS, Interarch Building

Shares may open lower on negative global cues

Shares may open lower on negative global cues

Lords Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lords Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon