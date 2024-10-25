Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 606.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 1025.81 croreNet profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT rose 606.31% to Rs 1530.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 216.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1025.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 926.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1025.81926.16 11 OPM %63.9676.27 -PBDT383.65476.30 -19 PBT105.72240.35 -56 NP1530.36216.67 606
