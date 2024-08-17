Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 70.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 793.19% to Rs 515.28 croreNet profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt reported to Rs 70.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 313.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 793.19% to Rs 515.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales515.2857.69 793 OPM %53.40-181.50 -PBDT73.27-306.04 LP PBT70.82-313.97 LP NP70.82-313.97 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content