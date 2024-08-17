Business Standard
DCX Systems bags orders worth Rs 107 crore

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
DCX Systems informed that it has received orders worth Rs 107.08 crore from domestic and overseas customers.
The company has secured contracts for the supply of electronic kits, cable and wire harness assemblies. The order is to be completed within a period of 12 months and a total cost of Rs 107,08,89,320.
DCX Systems is one of leading Indian manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in defence and aerospace sector. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.
The company reported a 69.4% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.94 crore on 18.8% fell in revenue from operations to Rs 138.08 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of DCX Systems slipped 2.94% to Rs 319.75 on Friday, 16 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

