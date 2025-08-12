Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 14.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.16% to Rs 104.16 croreNet profit of Emmbi Industries rose 14.09% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 104.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales104.1691.24 14 OPM %9.429.86 -PBDT5.294.89 8 PBT2.282.02 13 NP1.701.49 14
