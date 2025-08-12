Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit rises 295.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 114.05% to Rs 15.54 croreNet profit of Scoobee Day Garments India rose 295.45% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 114.05% to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.547.26 114 OPM %14.2920.80 -PBDT1.760.84 110 PBT1.170.22 432 NP0.870.22 295
