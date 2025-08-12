Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 79.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 79.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 94.05 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 79.87% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 94.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales94.0583.74 12 OPM %8.974.24 -PBDT12.827.94 61 PBT11.296.35 78 NP8.314.62 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag allots 40,533 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag allots 40,533 equity shares under ESOS

Mahindra Holdings to invest up to Rs 1080 cr in Mahindra Susten

Mahindra Holdings to invest up to Rs 1080 cr in Mahindra Susten

RVNL slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 40% YoY to Rs 135 cr

RVNL slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 40% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Japanese shares rally as tariff tension eases

Japanese shares rally as tariff tension eases

China's benchmark ends 0.5% higher

China's benchmark ends 0.5% higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon