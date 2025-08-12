Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 79.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 94.05 croreNet profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 79.87% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 94.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales94.0583.74 12 OPM %8.974.24 -PBDT12.827.94 61 PBT11.296.35 78 NP8.314.62 80
