Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit declines 32.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.01% to Rs 1.94 croreNet profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co declined 32.46% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.01% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.941.59 22 OPM %57.2271.07 -PBDT1.231.24 -1 PBT1.041.07 -3 NP0.771.14 -32
