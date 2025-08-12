Gratex Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.90% to Rs 0.91 croreNet profit of Gratex Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.90% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.911.01 -10 OPM %6.594.95 -PBDT0.060.05 20 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content