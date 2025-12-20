Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emmvee Photovoltaic Power announces increase in solar module manufacturing capacity

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power announces increase in solar module manufacturing capacity

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Emmvee Energy commissions 2.5 GW solar module line at Bengaluru factory

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Emmvee Energy has commenced operation of its 2.5 GW solar module line at its factory located in Sulibele, Hoskete Taluk, Bengaluru, Karnataka, (Unit VI), today, i.e., 20 December 2025.

Pursuant to the above commissioning, the Company's aggregate solar module manufacturing capacity now stands increased to 10.3 GW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fabtech Technologies bags Rs 33-cr contract from solar PV module manufacturer

Fabtech Technologies bags Rs 33-cr contract from solar PV module manufacturer

PDS appoints Abhishek Nawani as CEO - Manufacturing

PDS appoints Abhishek Nawani as CEO - Manufacturing

Fortis Healthcare expands presence in Bengaluru with acquisition of TMI Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare expands presence in Bengaluru with acquisition of TMI Healthcare

Granules India subsidiary completes USFDA inspection at Hyderabad facility

Granules India subsidiary completes USFDA inspection at Hyderabad facility

IIFL Finance appoints former RBI Deputy Governor B P Kanungo as board chairperson

IIFL Finance appoints former RBI Deputy Governor B P Kanungo as board chairperson

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon