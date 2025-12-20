Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fabtech Technologies bags Rs 33-cr contract from solar PV module manufacturer

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms announced that it has received an order worth Rs 33 crore from one of the leading companies in the solar PV module manufacturing space.

The order entails the manufacturing, supply and installation of modular cleanroom partition systems, including doors, HVAC systems and allied accessories. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, the company said in an exchange filing.

The order is scheduled to be executed by 30 April 2026.

The total value of the contract stands at Rs 33,00,06,870, excluding applicable taxes and levies.

The company clarified that the promoter, promoter group or group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the contract. Further, the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

 

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms (FTCL) is an India-focused cleanroom infrastructure company, offering in-house manufactured modular partitions, HVAC, and MEP systems for pharma, biotech, semiconductor, and green energy sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 37.83% to Rs 3.32 crore despite of 23.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 76.18 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Shares of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms added 1.47% to settle at Rs 341.30 on Friday, 19 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

