Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit rises 619.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit rises 619.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 26.45% to Rs 151.42 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company rose 619.30% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.45% to Rs 151.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 119.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales151.42119.75 26 OPM %10.444.79 -PBDT13.461.81 644 PBT12.400.57 2075 NP4.100.57 619

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

