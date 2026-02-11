Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit rises 619.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.45% to Rs 151.42 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company rose 619.30% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.45% to Rs 151.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 119.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.151.42119.7510.444.7913.461.8112.400.574.100.57

