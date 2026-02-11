Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit rises 619.30% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 26.45% to Rs 151.42 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Electric Company rose 619.30% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.45% to Rs 151.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 119.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales151.42119.75 26 OPM %10.444.79 -PBDT13.461.81 644 PBT12.400.57 2075 NP4.100.57 619
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST