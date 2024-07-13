Sunteck Realty pre-sales climbs 30% YoY to Rs 502 cr in FY25

The real estate developer said that it has recorded 29.71% increase in pre-sales to Rs 502 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 387 crore in Q1 FY24.

Collections for the first quarter aggregated to Rs 342 crore, up 18.75% YoY and up 15.54% QoQ.

Sunteck Realty (SRL) is engaged in the development of residential and commercial properties. SRL's developmental activities are mainly spread out in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, along with some development in Tier-II cities such as Jaipur, Nagpur and Goa through completed or forthcoming projects.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 101 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 28 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue jumped to Rs 427 crore in Q4 March 2024 from Rs 49 crore in Q4 March 2023.

The counter rose 1.97% to ends at Rs 583.15 on Friday, 12 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

On QoQ basis, the company's pre-sales declined 25.95% from Rs 678 crore reported in Q4 FY24.