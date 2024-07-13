Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 111.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 64.83% to Rs 181.07 crore
Net profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 111.65% to Rs 44.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.83% to Rs 181.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales181.07109.85 65 OPM %41.7829.40 -PBDT67.1936.36 85 PBT59.7429.14 105 NP44.5121.03 112
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

In pics: Thousands of devotees throng Puri to witness Jagannath Rath Yatra

After 46 yrs, Puri Jagannath temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' set to reopen on Sun

Rajnath Singh,Rajnath

Latest LIVE: Defence minister Rajnath Singh gets discharged from AIIMS

assembly bypoll, Election, vote, voting, Kolkata election

Assembly by-polls result: INDIA bloc wins 9 seats, BJP 2; Oppn leads on 1

Medical college

NMC directs all medical colleges to set up 'tobacco cessation centres'

Pratibha Singh, Congress

'Anger at independents joining BJP aided Cong win Dehra, Nalagarh bypolls'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon