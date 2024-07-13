Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 111.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.83% to Rs 181.07 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 111.65% to Rs 44.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.83% to Rs 181.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.181.07109.8541.7829.4067.1936.3659.7429.1444.5121.03