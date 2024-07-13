Spright Agro standalone net profit rises 3806.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1717.18% to Rs 52.88 crore

Net profit of Spright Agro rose 3806.25% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1717.18% to Rs 52.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.52.882.9112.527.566.710.226.710.226.250.16