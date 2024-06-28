Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Udupi Cochin Shipyard wins order of Rs 1,100 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
From Wilson ASA, Norway
Udupi Cochin Shipyard (UCSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard (CSL), wins a prestigious international order from Wilson ASA, Norway, for Design and Construction of 4 nos. of 6300 TDW Dry Cargo Vessels.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Agreement has also been entered into for additional 4 vessels of the same type which will be formally contracted within September 19, 2024. This is a follow up order in continuation of the contract awarded in June 2023 for Design and Construction of six 3800 TDW Dry Cargo Vessels which are now at advanced levels of construction at the yard at Udupi, Karnataka.
The Vessel is of 100 Meters length and has a deadweight of 6300 Metric Tonnes at a design draft of 6.5 Metres. The Vessels shall be designed by Conoship International, Netherlands and shall be constructed as an environment friendly diesel electric vessel for the transport of general cargo in the coastal waters of Europe.
The overall project of 8 vessels is worth about Rs. 1,100 crore and is to be executed within September 2028.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bain Capital

Private equity major Bain Capital to allocate 20% of Asia fund to India

Barbados weather live updates

Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES India vs South Africa final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

breath analyser equipment

Centre looks to standardise breath analyser equipment to ensure accuracy

Market, stock market

Sensex six-day winning run ends, drops by 210 points; Nifty down by 34

direct taxes

Bandhan Bank launches new service for online collection of direct taxes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon