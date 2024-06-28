Udupi Cochin Shipyard wins order of Rs 1,100 cr

From Wilson ASA, Norway

Udupi Cochin Shipyard (UCSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard (CSL), wins a prestigious international order from Wilson ASA, Norway, for Design and Construction of 4 nos. of 6300 TDW Dry Cargo Vessels.

Agreement has also been entered into for additional 4 vessels of the same type which will be formally contracted within September 19, 2024. This is a follow up order in continuation of the contract awarded in June 2023 for Design and Construction of six 3800 TDW Dry Cargo Vessels which are now at advanced levels of construction at the yard at Udupi, Karnataka.

The Vessel is of 100 Meters length and has a deadweight of 6300 Metric Tonnes at a design draft of 6.5 Metres. The Vessels shall be designed by Conoship International, Netherlands and shall be constructed as an environment friendly diesel electric vessel for the transport of general cargo in the coastal waters of Europe.

The overall project of 8 vessels is worth about Rs. 1,100 crore and is to be executed within September 2028.

