Godawari Power &amp; Ispat invests further Rs 18.89 cr in Alok Ferro Alloys

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Godawari Power & Ispat (GPIL)has invested Rs.18,89,61,000/-towards subscription to Rights offer of 1,88,96,100 equity shares of Rs.10/- each and accordingly Alok Ferro Alloys (a subsidiary company) has allotted 1,88,96,100 equity shares at a price of Rs.10/- per share at par on Rights basis.
Consequent upon said allotment of 1,88,96,100 equity shares by AFAL, GPIL's holding in AFAL has increased from 78.96% to 88.34% in the enhanced equity capital of AFAL with effect from 27 June 2024.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

