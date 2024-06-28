Business Standard
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forays into affordable healthcare segment

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Deploys its flagship Healthcare AIOT Product - 'Truhealthz' in ESI Primary Healthcare Centres in Assam State
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCS), an innovative AIoT solutions provider, forays into 'Affordable Healthcare' Segment. As part of on-going strategic pilot project, Blue Cloud is in the process of deploying its flagship Healthcare AIOT Product 'Truhealthz' in ESI Primary Healthcare Centres in Assam State.
Truhealthz is a revolutionary non-intrusive Medical Diagnostics solution which can streamline vital health screening and predicts the risk of chronic diseases with the help of cutting-edge AI computer vision technology powered by rPPG algorithms. Blue Cloud enables Government Health authorities to reduce cost and time for diagnostics, thus, makes Healthcare affordable for common man.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

