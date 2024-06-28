Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forays into affordable healthcare segment

Deploys its flagship Healthcare AIOT Product - 'Truhealthz' in ESI Primary Healthcare Centres in Assam State

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCS), an innovative AIoT solutions provider, forays into 'Affordable Healthcare' Segment. As part of on-going strategic pilot project, Blue Cloud is in the process of deploying its flagship Healthcare AIOT Product 'Truhealthz' in ESI Primary Healthcare Centres in Assam State.

Truhealthz is a revolutionary non-intrusive Medical Diagnostics solution which can streamline vital health screening and predicts the risk of chronic diseases with the help of cutting-edge AI computer vision technology powered by rPPG algorithms. Blue Cloud enables Government Health authorities to reduce cost and time for diagnostics, thus, makes Healthcare affordable for common man.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News