Energy Development Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Energy Development Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 38.04% to Rs 11.14 crore

Net profit of Energy Development Company reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 76.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.04% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.148.07 38 OPM %55.3052.04 -PBDT3.892.14 82 PBT1.72-0.45 LP NP1.30-76.39 LP

Avance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

RRIL consolidated net profit declines 21.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 36.89% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

