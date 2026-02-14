Energy Development Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.04% to Rs 11.14 crore

Net profit of Energy Development Company reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 76.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.04% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.148.0755.3052.043.892.141.72-0.451.30-76.39

