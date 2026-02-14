Avance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.87% to Rs 49.50 crore

Net profit of Avance Technologies rose 15.52% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.87% to Rs 49.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.49.5032.382.264.852.021.742.011.742.011.74

