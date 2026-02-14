Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RRIL consolidated net profit declines 21.97% in the December 2025 quarter

RRIL consolidated net profit declines 21.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 33.37 crore

Net profit of RRIL declined 21.97% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 33.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.3732.10 4 OPM %9.206.92 -PBDT3.872.81 38 PBT2.972.58 15 NP1.742.23 -22

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

