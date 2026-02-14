RRIL consolidated net profit declines 21.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 33.37 crore

Net profit of RRIL declined 21.97% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 33.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.3732.109.206.923.872.812.972.581.742.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News