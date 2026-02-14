Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 93.85% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Deccan Gold Mines reported to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 93.85% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.040.65-25250.00-3461.54-16.33-22.50-19.58-25.70-18.92-21.04

