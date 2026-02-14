Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 36.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 46.91 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 36.89% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 46.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.9145.149.3414.863.946.092.113.882.193.47

