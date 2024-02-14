Sensex (    %)
                        
Energy stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 9.72 points or 0.08% at 11908.24 at 09:44 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 4.85%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 4.56%),Deep Industries Ltd (up 1.64%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.37%),Oil India Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 1.16%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.13%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.07%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 1.04%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.86%).
On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.93%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.92%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.75%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 623.66 or 0.87% at 70931.53.
The Nifty 50 index was down 166.65 points or 0.77% at 21576.6.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.66 points or 0.08% at 44249.82.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 77.42 points or 0.59% at 13148.64.
On BSE,1377 shares were trading in green, 1675 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

