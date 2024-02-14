Nodwin Gaming to acquire esports and gaming company 'Ninja Global FZCO'

The acquisition of Ninja into NODWIN Gaming's global emerging market delivery network is poised to enhance the company's existing capabilities to offer solutions to publishers and brands in the Middle East and the Turkey region. This acquisition, which comes on the heels of acquisition of Games Marketing Services company PublishMe in October, solidifies its presence in the rapidly expanding Middle East and Turkish markets.

With this acquisition Nodwin Gaming has added key multi-language skills making Nodwin Gaming as a cost competitive global delivery and production platform for gaming & esports, capable of delivering world-class experiences across Asia, Middle-East, Turkey, Central Asia, Europe & USA.

This acquisition also readies Nodwin Gaming to expand to Central Asia, where the mobile games market is experiencing rapid growth, across multiplayer and strategy games, driven by tech-savvy youth population.

NODWIN Gaming International (Nodwin Gaming), 100% subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming, material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% ownership in Ninja Global FZCO (Ninja). Ninja has assets in esports and gaming production assets in Turkey and the Middle East.