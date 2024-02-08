Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oil and Gas shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 242.11 points or 0.85% at 28587.55 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.52%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.04%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.69%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.7%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.51%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.29%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Linde India Ltd (down 0.63%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.54%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.03%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.57 or 0.11% at 72232.57.
The Nifty 50 index was up 44.05 points or 0.2% at 21974.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.57 points or 0.22% at 46585.22.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.38 points or 0.73% at 13739.53.
On BSE,1835 shares were trading in green, 1294 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty climbs above 21,850; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 3rd day

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Power Grid, Tata Consumer, Lupin in focus

Energy shares gain

Power stocks edge higher

Utilties shares gain

IGL inks MoU to establish 19 CBG plants across three states &amp; one union territory

Indices edge higher in early trade, breadth strong

Sobha Ltd Slips 4.5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC meet LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon