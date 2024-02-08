Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 242.11 points or 0.85% at 28587.55 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.52%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.04%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.69%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.7%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.51%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Linde India Ltd (down 0.63%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.54%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.03%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.57 or 0.11% at 72232.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.05 points or 0.2% at 21974.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.57 points or 0.22% at 46585.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.38 points or 0.73% at 13739.53.

On BSE,1835 shares were trading in green, 1294 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

