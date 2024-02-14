Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 14.23 points or 0.61% at 2342.35 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 8.17%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.65%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.92%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.67%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.88%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.35%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.94%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.39%), and Avantel Ltd (down 1.11%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 623.66 or 0.87% at 70931.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 166.65 points or 0.77% at 21576.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.66 points or 0.08% at 44249.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 77.42 points or 0.59% at 13148.64.

On BSE,1377 shares were trading in green, 1675 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

