Energy stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 161.01 points or 1.22% at 13059.84 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (down 5.14%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 3.45%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.2%),Deep Industries Ltd (down 3.02%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 2.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 2.7%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.7%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.37%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.16%), and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 2.14%).
On the other hand, IRM Energy Ltd (up 3.63%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.94%), and Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 0.77%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 2.79 or 0% at 56470.66.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 65.09 points or 0.39% at 16786.89.
The Nifty 50 index was down 2.45 points or 0.01% at 25038.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 55.13 points or 0.07% at 81866.16.
On BSE,1917 shares were trading in green, 1986 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

