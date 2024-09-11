HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 700.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.99% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% rally in NIFTY and a 16.42% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 700.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25055.9. The Sensex is at 81955.49, up 0.04%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 0.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23649.4, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.91 lakh shares in last one month.