Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 700.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.99% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% rally in NIFTY and a 16.42% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 700.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25055.9. The Sensex is at 81955.49, up 0.04%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 0.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23649.4, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.91 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 702.3, down 0.39% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd jumped 5.99% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% rally in NIFTY and a 16.42% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 92.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Biden, Kamala Harris to visit Sept 11 sites, White House vows 'never again'

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Realty deal: Microsoft India buys 16.4 acre land in Pune for Rs 520 crore

Devendra Fadnavis,Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Audi hit-run case: Maharashtra BJP chief's son did not eat beef, say cops

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE: Gunfight erupts in J-K's Udhampur, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex drops 450 pts, Nifty down at 24,900; O&G, Auto, financials tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon