Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL gains on bagging order worth over Rs 6,100-cr from NTPC

BHEL gains on bagging order worth over Rs 6,100-cr from NTPC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) advanced 1.80% to Rs 270.65 after the company has received an order worth over Rs 6,100 crore from NTPC to set up supercritical thermal power project in Chhattisgarh.
Shares of NTPC rose 1.37% to Rs 492.95 on the BSE.
The order includes an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package for the 1x800 MW Sipat supercritical thermal power project stage-III located in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The project is expected to be executed by 48 months from the date of notification of the award.
NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.
 
State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts at 85,800, Nifty over 25,900; PSU Bank, O&G, Auto gain

Commerzbank

Commerzbank warns UniCredit merger threat to Germany's businesses

Glenmark

This Ashish Dhawan-backed pharma stock zoomed over 100% in 2 straight years

Spicejet

SpiceJet raises Rs 3,000 crore through QIP, to receive additional Rs 736 cr

Village women

Only 87 women elected to Haryana Assembly since 1966, no woman CM yet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon