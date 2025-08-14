Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Engineers India inks MoU with Nuclear Power Corporation of India

Engineers India inks MoU with Nuclear Power Corporation of India

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

For collaboration on Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat

Engineers India (EIL) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to provide Engineering services towards development of conceptual design and engineering of structures, systems and components of Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR).

This partnership supports GoI's vision to accelerate nuclear power, enabling clean, green, and reliable energy to strengthen India's energy security and is a step towards Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat, targeting a nuclear power capacity of 100 GW by 2047.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland approves investment of Rs 305.70 cr in its subsidiaries

Ashok Leyland approves investment of Rs 305.70 cr in its subsidiaries

Ather Energy introduces Battery as a Service and other initiatives to drive EV sales

Ather Energy introduces Battery as a Service and other initiatives to drive EV sales

Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 441.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 441.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon