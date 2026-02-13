Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 8.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 1706.52 crore

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 8.61% to Rs 27.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 1706.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1359.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1706.521359.003.973.6858.3847.5448.5839.4427.6325.44

