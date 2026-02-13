Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 8.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 8.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 1706.52 crore

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 8.61% to Rs 27.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 1706.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1359.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1706.521359.00 26 OPM %3.973.68 -PBDT58.3847.54 23 PBT48.5839.44 23 NP27.6325.44 9

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

