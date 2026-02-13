Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 27.85% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 226.93 croreNet profit of Faze Three declined 27.85% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 226.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales226.93178.19 27 OPM %8.1912.27 -PBDT16.3317.79 -8 PBT8.4311.57 -27 NP6.408.87 -28
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:35 AM IST