Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 27.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 226.93 crore

Net profit of Faze Three declined 27.85% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 226.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.226.93178.198.1912.2716.3317.798.4311.576.408.87

