H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 18.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 18.15% to Rs 94.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 1421.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1264.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

