Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Oriental Aromatics Ltd, Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd, Capital India Finance Ltd and RACL Geartech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2025.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd, Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd, Capital India Finance Ltd and RACL Geartech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2025.

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd tumbled 10.98% to Rs 1304.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2645 shares in the past one month.

 

Oriental Aromatics Ltd lost 10.94% to Rs 380.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7756 shares in the past one month.

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 29.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4477 shares in the past one month.

Capital India Finance Ltd corrected 9.83% to Rs 34.77. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42280 shares in the past one month.

RACL Geartech Ltd pared 7.96% to Rs 1010.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2463 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Zydus Lifesciences' Usnoflast receives USFDA fast track designation for ALS Treatment

Benchmarks trade with minor losses; pharma shares decline

Board of Electrosteel Castings considers receipt of provisional compensation order from Ministry of Coal

DCX Systems drops after Q4 PAT slumps 37% YoY to Rs 21 cr

3M India slips after Q4 PAT skids 60% YoY

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

