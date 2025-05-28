Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google Meet to fully replace legacy Google Duo calling in September 2025

Google Meet to fully replace legacy Google Duo calling in September 2025

Google has begun notifying users to back up video messages and call histories from the Duo legacy system as the company prepares to sunset its remaining features

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google will reportedly remove all remaining features of its former Duo calling service from the Meet app by September 2025. Although the Google Duo brand officially ended in 2022, some of its functionalities continued under the “Legacy calls” section in Google Meet. Now, the company is set to unify its calling experience entirely under the Google Meet platform.
 
According to 9to5Google, users of the Google Meet app are being informed that legacy Duo technology still powers some features, but “Meet calls” is now the standard experience. This updated calling environment includes enhancements such as in-call chat, live captions, screen sharing, stackable visual effects, add-ons, and improved interfaces for tablets and foldable devices. Additional capabilities like hand-raising and access to premium features are available depending on the user’s Workspace or Google One subscription. 
 

Features not moving to Google Meet

Some popular Duo-specific features are not expected to be carried forward into Google Meet. These include:
  • Family Mode
  • Mirror Mode
  • Knock Knock
  • Sending emojis from the pre-call screen
Additionally, smart displays such as the Nest Hub Max and other Nest devices currently support only legacy Duo calls. These devices will not receive the Meet calling update.

Data backup instructions

To prepare for the transition, Google is urging users to back up important content from the legacy Duo system. Call history and video messages will become inaccessible after September 2025.  ALSO READ: 'Sign in with ChatGPT' could be OpenAI's answer to Google sign in: Details

To export video messages:

  • Go to Settings
  • Tap on Message settings
  • Select Export messages
  • A “Meet” folder will be created on the device

To export legacy (Duo) call history:

  • Go to Settings
  • Tap on Calling settings (Legacy)
  • Select Legacy calling account
  • Tap on Manage Legacy calling history
  • Choose Export legacy call history
  • Users will receive a copy as a .CSV file

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

