Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 36.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 240.92 croreNet profit of Enviro Infra Engineers rose 36.13% to Rs 41.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 240.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 205.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales240.92205.18 17 OPM %26.6524.99 -PBDT65.4445.08 45 PBT62.1943.12 44 NP41.9030.78 36
