Atam Valves standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.75% to Rs 12.37 croreNet profit of Atam Valves rose 33.33% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.3711.48 8 OPM %16.8112.80 -PBDT1.811.38 31 PBT1.661.24 34 NP1.240.93 33
