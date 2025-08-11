SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 40.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.86% to Rs 82.50 croreNet profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 40.57% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 82.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales82.5092.55 -11 OPM %14.1917.59 -PBDT10.8414.32 -24 PBT7.0210.64 -34 NP4.167.00 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content