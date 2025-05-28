Epack Durable consolidated net profit rises 35.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 643.25 croreNet profit of Epack Durable rose 35.54% to Rs 37.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 643.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 525.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.89% to Rs 55.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.93% to Rs 2170.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1419.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales643.25525.70 22 2170.871419.56 53 OPM %11.0210.44 -7.128.08 - PBDT62.6649.12 28 121.7984.68 44 PBT50.2938.56 30 74.4049.20 51 NP37.7227.83 36 55.1435.37 56
