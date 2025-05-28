DCX Systems consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.30% to Rs 549.96 croreNet profit of DCX Systems declined 37.18% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.30% to Rs 549.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 746.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.69% to Rs 38.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.88% to Rs 1083.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1423.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales549.96746.20 -26 1083.671423.58 -24 OPM %1.865.08 -0.435.61 - PBDT32.2045.40 -29 73.7499.74 -26 PBT28.4743.13 -34 60.3794.61 -36 NP20.7032.95 -37 38.8875.78 -49
