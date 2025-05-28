Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 22.75% to Rs 74.04 crore

Net Loss of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reported to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 74.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 256.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales74.0460.32 23 256.85242.64 6 OPM %87.6089.22 -90.2291.24 - PBDT37.8038.00 -1 158.48159.03 0 PBT-7.80-8.57 9 -15.55-28.22 45 NP-7.59-8.89 15 -16.23-29.73 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tierra Agrotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tierra Agrotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DCX Systems consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the March 2025 quarter

DCX Systems consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 45.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 45.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon